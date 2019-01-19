Two Matches Set For SmackDown Including 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

Two matches are set for this Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio and Andrade will collide in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on SmackDown LIVE.

“In a match that had the entire WWE Universe captivated, Andrade was able to best Rey Mysterio in a thriller last week on SmackDown LIVE after Zelina Vega got involved. Now, the two Superstars are going to run it back in a match that will go a long way in proving who the better man is when they face off in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match this Tuesday night on the blue brand.

“Will Mysterio get the leg up on Andrade this time around? Or, will the surging Andrade take down The Greatest Mask of All Time again, seizing pivotal Royal Rumble momentum in the process?”

Also announced for next Tuesday is Mustafa Ali vs. Samoa Joe.

“Samoa Joe savagely assaulted Mustafa Ali before their scheduled match on SmackDown LIVE last week, with The Samoan Submission Machine absolutely brutalizing Ali during the ambush. The Samoan Submission Machine would cite that his reason for the attack was to send a message to every Superstar ahead of Royal Rumble … but Ali won’t stand to be made an example of.

“The two are now scheduled to face off again this Tuesday night. Will SmackDown LIVE’s newest sensation gain a measure of retribution, or will Joe continue to build his own brutal brand of momentum heading into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match?”