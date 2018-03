A new episode of 205 Live will air on the WWE Network tonight after Mixed Match Challenge goes off the air on Facebook. The sports entertainment company has announced the following matches for tonight’s show:

Mark Andrews vs. Drew Gulak and Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali will take place on the show. The winners of those matches will then face in the semi-finals. This would lead to the winners of the two semi-final matches facing off at WrestleMania 34 for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.