WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Bobby Roode will defend the United States Title against Rusev and Charlotte Flair will battle Liv Morgan in a non-title match.

WWE holds tonight’s show in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center. As noted, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens with the winner challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Fastlane will headline this show.