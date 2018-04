WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network.

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will take on The Revival to determine who will face The Bar at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event for the vacant Raw Tag Team Titles. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a singles match has also been booked.

WWE holds next week’s show in Hartford, CT at the XL Center. As of this writing, no other matches for Raw have been announced.