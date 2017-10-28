Two More Departures From Impact Wrestling

Reno Scum announced on Twitter that they have parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

The tag team, which consists of Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend, thanked the organization and left the door open for a return in the future.

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for everything they did for us loved every minute hopefully we will see each other again OI! OI! — david luster (@legendbaby81) October 27, 2017

Reno Scum debuted in Impact Wrestling in March, defeating DCC (Bram and Kingston). They then challenged for the Impact Tag Team Championship in a fatal four-way match, but came up short and lost to The Latin American Xchange. In April, Impact Wrestling announced that Thornstowe suffered a biceps injury, knocking the team out of action.

Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend’s partnership dates back to 2007 and the two have wrestled for a number of independent promotions in the West Coast. They joined Global Force Wrestling in 2015 before it merged with Impact Wrestling and were brought in to the current company by Jeff Jarrett. They also wrestled for Ring of Honor in 2015 and 2016.

The duo returned to action earlier this month and have been working for a number of promotions on the West Coast including APW and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

The team’s exit follows the recent departures of Taryn Terrell, Robbie E, Low Ki, Kingston and Davey Richards.