Two More RAW Stars Joining SmackDown

WWE isn’t done shaking things up as two more Raw Superstars are expected to join SmackDown LIVE.

They are Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, collectively known as The B-Team.

Dallas and Axel wrestled a dark match last Tuesday in Lincoln, Nebraska, falling to Heavy Machinery before SmackDown LIVE went on the air. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter published Thursday, the former Raw Tag Team Champions are joining Team Blue. WWE, however, has yet to make the move official as both competitors are still listed as Raw Superstars.

The duo could be set for a change to their team name as well. PWInsider reported earlier this week that WWE recently filed a trademark for “B-Team University.”