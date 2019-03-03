Two More Rumored Names For The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019

After announcing D-Generation X as the first inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac, and the late Chyna — WWE revealed on Tuesday that the rebellious group will be joined by the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time, The Honky Tonk Man. But who else is joining them?

According to a report today by WrestleVotes, Torrie Wilson and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake are slated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Exclusive: HOF news…. Torrie Wilson & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake will be inducted as part of the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 2, 2019

It’s worth noting that WrestleVotes leaked the news of The Honky Tonk Man joining the WWE Hall of Fame on February 22. WrestleVotes also said that Taz may be inducted this year, but considered it doubtful.

Other rumored names for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 include The Hart Foundation — Bret Hart, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and Jimmy Hart — and Bam Bam Bigelow (according to PWInsider).

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 6 — the eve of WrestleMania 35 — at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.