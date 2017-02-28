Two More Stars Leave TNA Impact Wrestling

Two more big names have left TNA.

Mike Bennett and his wife, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, have parted ways with TNA Wrestling. This is according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, who confirmed the news with multiple sources.

Their respective contracts expired late last year and they had been working on per appearance deals over the last set of TNA television tapings. Management had attempted to sign the two to new contracts and according to one source, had agreed to terms only to later inform TNA they would not be signing.

They are already done with TNA and will not be working this week’s television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

This comes on the heels of news of Drew Galloway, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Reby Hardy all leaving TNA.

The married couple joined TNA in January 2016, shortly after their contracts with Ring of Honor expired. Mike Bennett was rechristened “The Miracle” and Maria became a central figure in the promotion’s Knockout’s Division.