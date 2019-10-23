Two New Matches Added To Crown Jewel PPV

WWE announced the following:

The next challenger for AJ Styles’ United States Championship will have their work cut out for them, as they’ll have to win a 20-Man Battle Royal at WWE Crown Jewel before trying to dethrone The Phenomenal One in one-on-one competition on the same night.

Styles has turned aside each challenge to his third reign with the title since winning it from Ricochet at WWE Extreme Rules in July. His next foe figures to be battle-tested and primed for the opportunity after outlasting 19 other men.

Who will seize the moment and the chance to topple Styles? Find out at WWE Crown Jewel, streaming live on WWE Network on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. AST/1 p.m. ET.