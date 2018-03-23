Two New Names Confirmed For All In Event

All In, which is the self-financed event being put together this September in Chicago, Illinois by The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) and Cody Rhodes, have announced that Rey Fénix and Penta El 0M are the latest names confirmed to appear at the upcoming show.
