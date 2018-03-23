Two New Names Confirmed For All In Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

All In, which is the self-financed event being put together this September in Chicago, Illinois by The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) and Cody Rhodes, have announced that Rey Fénix and Penta El 0M are the latest names confirmed to appear at the upcoming show.

These Lucha Understand stars wrote the following:

