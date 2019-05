Hussain Aldgal and Faisal Kurdi have reportedly signed official deals with WWE’s NXT brand. Both names were introduced to WWE during the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Hussain Aldgal & Faisal Kurdi have signed with NXT. Both took part in the 2018 KSA tryouts & were part of a segment during The Greatest Royal Rumble Show with The Davari Brothers. pic.twitter.com/0aeO4QOqzs — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019