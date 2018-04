WWE is bringing back the two-day Superstar Shake-up next week. The roster moves will take place during next week’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. The last WWE Superstar Shake-up occurred in April of 2017.

Rumors going around online is that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James will be moving to SmackDown Live. Also, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura will be staying on SmackDown Live.