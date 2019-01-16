Two RAW Superstars Removed From Men’s Royal Rumble Match – Updated List Of Entrants

Thirty male Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Finn Balor and Kalisto are no longer slated to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, according to WWE.com’s updated list of entrants.

Balor got removed from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match after beating John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Raw to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Kalisto’s removal from the seems to be due to a miscommunication issue in WWE. It was announced during Raw that Kalisto declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Kalisto, however, was already slated to compete in a WWE Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble against Akira Tozawa, Hideo Itami and title holder Buddy Murphy.

There are now 18 confirmed participants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated list.

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Dean Ambrose

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Jeff Hardy

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

Kofi Kingston

Mustafa Ali

R-Truth (who earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella)

Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins

Xavier Woods

A tradition dating back to 1988, the Men’s Royal Rumble Match starts with two participants, and WWE Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both of his feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.