Two Rumored Matches For WWE Royal Rumble

As of this writing, Kane vs. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe are the only two matches that are being rumored for the Royal Rumble PPV.

Brock Lesnar is expected to part of the show but it’s possible that the Universal Title won’t be on the line.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.