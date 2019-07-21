Two Rumored WWE SummerSlam Scenarios Not Likely Happening

Regarding the talk about The Undertaker appearing at Summerslam, it doesn’t appear that he’s going to be having a match. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about Undertaker courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“I need to find out more because to me it makes no sense, why do you have Undertaker on Extreme Rules and not SummerSlam? You would put him on Extreme Rules to build for SummerSlam. Things can change, we still got a month. Whatever it is, they have a lineup for the show and he’s not on it.”

In addition to that, the belief is that Finn Balor’s “Demon” persona will not be appearing at Summerslam despite fan speculation.