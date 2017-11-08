Two SmackDown Stars Sent Home From WWE’s European Tour

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were both sent home from the SmackDown side of WWE’s ongoing European tour following last night’s taping in Manchester, England.

There are conflicting stories as to why this has happened but multiple sources within WWE have confirmed the two were sent back to the United States today.

Owens and Zayn were scheduled to work the entire tour, which concludes this Sunday. WWE.com is advertising Owens and Zayn for the final show of the tour taking place in Florence, Italy.

