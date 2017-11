Two more WWE superstars could be leaving the sports entertainment company.

There’s speculation that after last night’s segment on SmackDown Live with Jinder Mahal, it could have been a way to write The Singh Brothers off WWE TV. After losing a 2-on-1 Handicap match against WWE Champion AJ Styles, Mahal attacked The Singh Brothers for failing him yet again.

PWinsider.com is reporting that there has been talk for several weeks about replacing Mahal’s cronies with new talents.