Two Title Matches Set For NXT Takeover: Philadelphia

Two matches have been announced for NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe. Also, Ember Moon will defend the women’s title against Shayna Baszler.

The NXT Takeover: Philadelphia event takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is the current lineup:

– NXT Title Match: Andre Almas © vs. Johnny Gargano

– Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © vs. Shayna Baszler

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish © vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe