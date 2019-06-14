Two Title Matches Set For NXT TakeOver: Toronto (Contains Spoilers)

At Thursday’s NXT television tapings at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida, two title matches were made official for NXT TakeOver: Toronto, which takes place on Saturday, August 10 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Mia Yim at TakeOver: Toronto, while The Street Profits will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

Baszler retained her title against Io Shirai in a Steel Cage Match at Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings. Shirai appeared to blame her loss on Candice LeRae getting involved. Shirai attacked LeRae after the match.

The Baszler vs. Shirai Steel Cage Match will air on the June 26 episode of NXT.

Yim defeated Aliyah at Wednesday’s tapings. NXT has been building up Yim getting the title shot, with her defeating Bianca Belair twice on television in recent weeks.

The Street Profits defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler by disqualification at Wednesday’s tapings after Jaxson Ryker interfered to cause a disqualification. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan made the save for The Street Profits, then indicated that they wanted the Tag Team Championship. The Street Profits retained the titles against Burch and Lorcan on Thursday.

A contract signing for The Street Profits vs. Fish and O’Reilly title match at TakeOver was also held at Thursday’s tapings.