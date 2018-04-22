Two Titles Change Hands At Impact’s Redemption PPV Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Impact Wrestling held their Redemption pay-per-view event tonight in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. At the show, two titles changed hands.

Pentagon Jr. won the Impact World Championship against Austin Aries and Fenix in a Triple Threat Match. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner won the Impact World Tag Team Championship from LAX.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR