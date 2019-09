The General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia has confirmed the WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan are being advertised in a promotional video for the event.

The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan advertised in regional promo for WWE Crown Jewel on 10/31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Superstars from the past and present will be on hand for the event. pic.twitter.com/qQFVApf1J9 — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 27, 2019