Two Wrestlers Depart From Lucha Underground

Jack Evans and Angelico announced on their Twitter accounts that they have both departed the Lucha Underground promotion.

I would like to announce that I have decided to part ways with Lucha Underground. I would also like to say thank you to everyone at the company for the pleasure of the last three seasons.

Now it is time to take another leap of faith. pic.twitter.com/7Lp1iBRgJU

— Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) April 11, 2018