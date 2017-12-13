Two WWE Legend To Appear On 25th Anniversary Edition Of Monday Night Raw

WWE will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the launch of Monday Night Raw on January 12th, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. WWE is planning to bring in several legends from the past to make an appearance.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross confirmed on the latest episode of The Ross Report that he and Jerry Lawler would be appearing on the show.

Here is a list of confirmed names that will be appearing on the episode:

Jim Ross

Jerry Lawler

The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash

Brett Hart

Mick Foley

Ric Flair

Asuka

AJ Styles

Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose

Jinder Mahal