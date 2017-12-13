Two WWE Legend To Appear On 25th Anniversary Edition Of Monday Night Raw

WWE will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the launch of Monday Night Raw on January 12th, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. WWE is planning to bring in several legends from the past to make an appearance.
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross confirmed on the latest episode of The Ross Report that he and Jerry Lawler would be appearing on the show.
Here is a list of confirmed names that will be appearing on the episode:
Jim Ross
Jerry Lawler
The Undertaker
Shawn Michaels
Kevin Nash
Brett Hart
Mick Foley
Ric Flair
Asuka
AJ Styles
Alexa Bliss
Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns
Randy Orton
Seth Rollins
Dean Ambrose
Jinder Mahal