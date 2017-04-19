Two WWE NXT Female Wrestlers Have New Names

At tonight’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, two NXT female wrestlers were introduced under new names.

Daria Berenato, who joined WWE in 2015 after competing on Tough Enough, will now be known as Sonya Deville.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Berenato has wrestled approximately 100 matches in NXT (all under her real name until tonight). She has wrestled on the NXT television show a few times as an enhancement talent.

Macey Estrella, who joined WWE last year, will be known as Lacey Evans going forward.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, she was wrestled over 30 matches since debuting in the fall (under her real name and Macey Evans). She has competed on the NXT television show a few times as an enhancement talent.

The two faced off tonight, with Deville beating Evans.

Scoop #7: Sonya Deville (former Daria) vs Lacey Evans pic.twitter.com/41Plnes1td — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 19, 2017