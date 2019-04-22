Two WWE Stars Are Back On SmackDown After Joining RAW In Superstar Shake-up

Two WWE Superstars are back on SmackDown LIVE after joining Raw last week in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

They are Andrade and Zelina Vega.

WWE.com now has the duo listed as members of SmackDown LIVE.

Their official Facebook pages — which WWE’s social media department maintains — also confirms that Andrade and Vega are back on SmackDown LIVE. Their respective profile photos now show a blue background (for SmackDown LIVE) after it featured a red one (for Raw).

Thanks to interference from Vega, Andrade beat Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor in a non-title match.

Following the match, Vega put the entire Raw roster on notice.