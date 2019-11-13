Two WWE Stars Sign New Multi-Year Contracts

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It was announced during WWE Backstage that both The Miz and Paige have signed new multi-year contracts with WWE. According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, Paige signed a deal after months of negotiations.

Miz commented on his new contract with the following message:

