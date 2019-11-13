Two WWE Stars Sign New Multi-Year Contracts

It was announced during WWE Backstage that both The Miz and Paige have signed new multi-year contracts with WWE. According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, Paige signed a deal after months of negotiations.
Miz commented on his new contract with the following message:
BREAKING NEWS dropped by @ryansatin on @FS1 #WWEBackstage: I just signed a new multi year deal w/ @wwe. @wwe has been my home for 15 years & it’ll continue to be for years to come. I promise to work harder than ever to continue to give you MUST SEE TV. IT WILL BE AWESOME!
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 13, 2019