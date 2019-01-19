Two WWE Superstars Tease Big Match With John Cena

Both Elias and Velveteen Dream have teased having a match with John Cena.
John needs to learn the universal truth..
He’s destroyed my Christmas, Rumble, Wrestlemania, China, Australia, and countless other moments..
2 generational talents..
Never Give Up v Walk With Elias
Choose your side.
My moment is coming.. https://t.co/j80f8gNfWd
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) January 19, 2019
One day The DREAM will wrestle John Cena & everyone will rejoice.
REMEMBER THIS TWEET
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) January 19, 2019