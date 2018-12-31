Tye Dillinger Fires Back At Nia Jax Over Tweet On Diversity

Nia Jax is not shy about expressing her opinion, even if it goes against the grain.

WWE sent out a tweet on Saturday touting some of the women who “brought it” in 2018. The tweet included photos of Charlotte Flair, The IIconics, Becky Lynch and Carmella.

There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018

Jax took issue with the tweet because it didn’t include any women of color.

Tye Dillinger fired back at Jax with the following: