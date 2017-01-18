Tye Dillinger On Eric Young And Takeover, Next Week’s WWE NXT, Shane Thorne Post-Injury Angle Video

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Shane Thorne of TM-61 is currently out of action after undergoing knee surgery last week. He’s expected to be out of action for several months. TM-61 did an injury angle on tonight’s NXT episode that was to write Thorne off TV. WWE posted this post-match video of Thorne being helped to the back:

– Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan has been announced for next week’s NXT episode.

– Tye Dillinger appears in this NXT Fallout video from tonight and comments on facing Eric Young at “Takeover: San Antonio” later this month. Dillinger tells Young to bring all of SAnitY because he will knock them down one by one.