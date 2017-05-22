Tye Dillinger Talks MITB and His WWE Goals (Video), Xavier Woods – Rocket League, Tyler Breeze

– Above is another video of Tye Dillinger talking to Peter Rosenberg and Renee Young on Talking Smack following his win over Aiden English on last night’s WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show. In regards to what’s next, Dillinger says he’s gone through the “honeymoon phase” on SmackDown as he’s been here for 6-7 weeks, long enough to get his feet wet. He is still excited to be here but there are things he wants to do as he has goals. Dillinger says everyone gets in this business for one reason – to be WWE Champion.

Dillinger says he has things he still needs to accomplish and he feels like he’s off to a good start with good momentum. Dillinger feels like he’s exceeded his own expectations and the expectations of others. He mentions next month’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view and wonders what would happen if a “Perfect 10” got the briefcase. Dillinger says new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal would have no choice but to pay attention to him then.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which was the better Tyler Breeze alter-ego at Backlash. As of this writing, 64% voted for Grandma Breeze while 36% went with The Janitor. As noted, Backlash saw Breezango lose to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

– As was mentioned during WWE Backlash last night, Xavier Woods will be at the Rocket League World Championship on Friday, June 2nd in Los Angeles. Below is the video that was shown during the pay-per-view. Rocket League was a sponsor for Backlash and WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” this weekend.

We’ve noted how The New Day will be returning to WWE TV once Kofi Kingston is cleared to return to the ring from his ankle injury. Big E and Kofi just spent the past week doing a promotional tour of India but there’s been no word on when they will make their SmackDown debuts. WWE does not have a blue brand live event scheduled for the night of June 2nd.