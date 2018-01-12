Tyler Bate Appearing At Celtic Championship Wrestling Show

Celtic Championship Wrestling have announced that the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate will be appearing at their “Ladder Wars Episode 3: Attack Of The Armstrongs” event on Saturday, February 17th at the Commons Inn Hotel in Cork, Ireland.



Tickets for the event are available now at Eventbrite.ie, with limited tickets available on the night. The event will be a double header with a Family Friendly Matinee at 3:30pm and an Over 18’s Only event at 7:30pm.