Tyler Bate Wins The WWE UK Championship Tournament (Video)

19 year old Tyler Bate won the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship by defeating Pete Dunne in the finals of the UK tournament. The tournament aired over two nights on the WWE Network.

Dunne committed several heel antics/attacks during the two nights. Bate came into the final match with a storyline injured shoulder. During the final match, Bate kicked out of Dunne’s finisher The Bitter End. Bate won with the Tyler driver.

In addition to this, Neville appeared on the 2nd night and defeated Tommy End in a non-tournament match.