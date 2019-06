Tyler Breeze responded to a fan’s comment about his current position in WWE:

Honestly. It isn’t my company. And I signed on to work for this company. So at takeover and for years I showed exactly what and who I am. It’s their choice professionally however they want to use me. It’s up to me whether or not I wanna sign that paper saying I’m ok with that https://t.co/jOYdnXz08y

— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 3, 2019