Tyler Breeze Gives High Praise To The Miz, Talks WWE SmackDown Being Stacked

Fandango and Tyler Breeze were recently on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Here are the highlights.

Breeze on Smackdown being stacked:

“Dude, it’s even crazier now. SmackDown is only two hours and they only have time for one tag program and right now, they’ve got like Usos, New Day, Bludgeon Brothers, they’re having SAnitY debut, The Bar, The Club. I don’t know, man. I don’t know if we’d see the light of day over there with how stuff was going and how much tag stuff is going on. So I don’t know how they plan on doing it, but I’m kind of glad we’re on the other side, where hopefully we kind of got off to a good start there.”

Breeze on The Miz:

“Man, Miz, by far, one of the most unselfish guys when it comes to anything.” Breeze explained, “I mean, I guess the one key moment that he kind of proved that or I started to really think it was WrestleMania when he was standing up on a ladder and he let Zack Ryder climb up the ladder and shove him off to win the IC title. There [are] a lot of guys that would either make them look stupid or their character wouldn’t do that. There [are] a lot of guys that would have a problem with that, and Miz did it with a smile on his face and he loved it, so that’s kind of cool and kind of rare in our business.”