Tyler Breeze On Creation Of Fashion Files, Being Left Out Royal Rumble, More

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Tyler Breeze spoke about various topics.

Creation of the Fashion Files: “It was kind of a mix of opinions. It was one of those thing when we were trying to find where our chemistry was and we just started to throw ideas out there and one of them was to be the Fashion Police. We just started with little ideas, little videos and all of the sudden it took off. We were having fun with it and other people were enjoying it and all of the sudden it became a thing. It was on Smackdown every week for about eight months and we are still doing it now, but we are trying to find the transition and try to focus on other stuff. But it was very important to get some momentum behind us.”

Being left out of the Royal Rumble: “Ha ha! It’s one of those things… Everybody has their time, it’s all about patience. I know that is very easy to get frustrated and seated at home asking, ‘Why me?’ It’s all about patience. We have a extremely talented roster and everybody eventually get the chance and you just have to be positive and enjoy the ride.”