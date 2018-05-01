Tyler Breeze On Vince McMahon Not Getting Fashion Files, Almost Being Cut From NXT

Fandango and Tyler Breeze were recently on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Here are the highlights.

Almost getting be cut at the end of ESPN’s E:60 episode about NXT:

“I was picked on it and it was revealed to me after from Triple H that I was supposed to be the guy who doesn’t make it. I was supposed to be like, ‘hey, let’s follow you around for ESPN and at the end, you’re getting fired.’ And, of course, I had no clue, so I’m think, ‘oh, that’s awesome – this ESPN thing is going to be really cool.’”

Vince McMahon not understanding The Fashion Files:

“A lot of the reason why it was a success and that it became a thing was because of social media. I guess we did one episode and it was kind of supposed to end after that, but I guess it was the number one trending thing on SmackDown or something like that. And even Vince, he was like, ‘I don’t get it, but the people like it, so keep doing it.’ And it was all-of-a-sudden eight months later because of social media.”