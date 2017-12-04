Tyler Breeze Responds To Fan Saying He’s Being ‘Wasted’ By WWE On SmackDown Live

On Twitter, Tyler Breeze responded to fans expressing frustration with the WWE current product and his run on the on main roster. This began after a fan reacted to a video saying NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream would be ruined on the main roster, saying he would “be another Tyler Breeze.” During another exchange, Breeze responded to a fan saying WWE is “wasting” him and how he should be in the main event wrestling for titles.

It would be another tyler breeze. :( — AlexisHaro (@SadPoor) December 2, 2017

Another Tyler Breeze? I wonder if people realize… I was never “ruined” on smackdown live… and am currently buying my 3rd house… being another Tyler breeze sounds pretty solid 😏 https://t.co/TExtONcxVX — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

Yeah we know. We've heard it a million times from others. The talent these days is only concerned with the size of their wallet, and less concerned on the quality of their character. Blah blah blah… — PWT (@ProWrestTweets) December 2, 2017

You’re tellin me if u got Tyler Breeze vs AJ Styles u wouldn’t be glued to your screen? Because that’d be nothin but quality from both of us. As fun as it is to risk our health every day for pessimists like u.a lil💰to survive and stay healthy for u goes a long way. Anythin else? https://t.co/ms2PNUcym6 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

Yeah. You know how they often say in sports, "look at the scoreboard"?!… Look at the ratings.. ..look at attendance. — PWT (@ProWrestTweets) December 2, 2017

sorry I forgot you’re the expert? C ya at wrestlemania when there’s thousands of ppl there to enjoy themselves and u can sit by yourself judging each match and character and how much better things used to be btw I’ll still sign your shirt for u when u stand in line for axxess 😏 https://t.co/axaGjzGAvG — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

Translation: "We can put out as shitty of a product as we want and you'll still watch because there's no competition anymore"… — PWT (@ProWrestTweets) December 2, 2017