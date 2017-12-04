Tyler Breeze Responds To Fan Saying He’s Being ‘Wasted’ By WWE On SmackDown Live

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Twitter, Tyler Breeze responded to fans expressing frustration with the WWE current product and his run on the on main roster. This began after a fan reacted to a video saying NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream would be ruined on the main roster, saying he would “be another Tyler Breeze.” During another exchange, Breeze responded to a fan saying WWE is “wasting” him and how he should be in the main event wrestling for titles.

