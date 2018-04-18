Tyrus Announces His Departure From Impact Wrestling

#tyrussmash 2014-2018 I have been a part @impactwrestling worked with a lot good people and for the most part enjoyed my time. Having said that… as I’ve grown … they well…. ummm. change is good and there defiantly has been a lot of changes and today after much contemplation it time for me to move on from impact. Creatively we just don’t see eye to eye on anything and I beat @therealec3 so I’m good… I wish them well in there future endeavors… #nuffsaid

