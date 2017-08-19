Tyrus Officially Gone From Global Force Wrestling

As previously reported, Tyrus posted a video on social media and noted that while most of his time in TNA/GFW has been positive, he has been handcuffed and treated like a second-class citizen creatively in recent months. After refusing to appear at this week’s tapings, Tyrus announced that he has been granted a release from the company.

Thank you to @EdNordholm and @IMPACTWRESTLING for granting me my release. Wishing the roster and crew all success. #TyrusSmash #Nuffsaid — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) August 19, 2017