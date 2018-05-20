RISE Wrestling has announced that WWE producer Tyson Kidd will be hosting a pro wrestling seminar in association with them on Saturday, June 23rd from 10am to 1pm at the Chicago Academy of Professional Wrestling.
For those interested in the seminar, there is a $70 registration fee, with more details on the seminar available at rise-wrestling.com/seminar.
Tyson Kidd Hosting Wrestling Seminar With RISE Wrestling
