Tyson Kidd Hosting Wrestling Seminar With RISE Wrestling

By
Andrew Ravens
-

RISE Wrestling has announced that WWE producer Tyson Kidd will be hosting a pro wrestling seminar in association with them on Saturday, June 23rd from 10am to 1pm at the Chicago Academy of Professional Wrestling.

For those interested in the seminar, there is a $70 registration fee, with more details on the seminar available at rise-wrestling.com/seminar.

