Tyson Kidd On His Career-Ending Injury

Tyson Kidd recently took to his official Twitter account to reflect on his career-ending injury that he suffered in a dark match with Samoa Joe that unfortunately saw him sustain a severe neck injury after taking a Muscle Buster that would end his WWE in-ring career.

3 years ago my entire world was halted. I had no clue what the hell the rest of my life would look like. I really enjoy my current role and look forward to many more years contributing to something I love pic.twitter.com/9nRaD8LQBq — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 1, 2018