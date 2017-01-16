tyson-kidd2

Tyson Kidd Responds To Sami Zayn Tweet, Lana Talks Marriage Concerns (Video), The Rock

Published On 01/16/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is another preview for Wednesday’s Total Divas episode with Lana talking to Naomi and Renee Young about her marriage concerns:

– The Rock just wrapped the first week of production on the next season of Ballers, which premieres on HBO this July.

– HC Dyer using a modified Blue Thunderbomb in the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend led to Tyson Kidd calling out Sami Zayn on Twitter, which may been a misunderstanding on Kidd’s part. Check out Sami’s comments on Dyer’s move and Kidd’s response below:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author