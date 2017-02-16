Tyson Kidd Using Ryback’s Products, Cathy Kelley On Bayley, WWE Stock

– In the video below, Cathy Kelley of WWE Digital looks at WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Triple H and others tweeting shout-outs to new RAW Women’s Champion Bayley this week:

– WWE stock was down 2.30% today, closing at $22.11 per share. Today’s high was $22.66 and the low was $22.00.

– As seen below, Tyson Kidd has endorsed the “Feed Me More” brand of supplements released by former WWE Superstar Ryback, now known as The Big Guy: