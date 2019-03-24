UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier Teases A WrestleMania Appearance

UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier recently appeared on ESPN’s UFC Fight Night and was asked about his next fight:
“I don’t have a fight exactly scheduled yet, but I got my eyes on Brock Lesnar,” Cormier said. “I might go to WWE’s Wrestlemania and I may go cost him his title over there, so he can hurry up and get to the UFC, so I can beat him here.”
Daniel Cormier is the kind of guy to get some shine on ESPN and all of a sudden forget about the little people 😔 pic.twitter.com/aZvbeWgoCg
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 24, 2019