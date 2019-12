In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington talked about his issues with UFC over pay and teased a jump to WWE after the UFC 245 PPV event:

“UFC needs to pay up, if they don’t pay up after this fight you will probably see me in WWE. This is it, I’m putting my foot down. I am willing to retire after Saturday night and go to WWE forever and leave this stupid corrupt business behind.”