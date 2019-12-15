UFC Star Uses Kurt Angle’s Theme, 80’s WWE Star Passes Away

– UFC star Colby Covington used Kurt Angle’s WWE theme song for his entrance at Saturday night’s UFC 245 PPV. Covington ended up losing his fight to Kamaru Usman by TKO due to ref stoppage.

Colby Covington is entering to Kurt Angle's theme song "Medal" – this is real life – peak 2019.#UFC245 pic.twitter.com/7jYSAepY4X — GIF Skull – #WWETLC (@GIFSkull) 15 December 2019

– The Cauliflower Alley Club announced that 1980’s WWE star Moondog Rex (Randy Colley) has passed away at the age of 69. In addition to his Moondog Rex character, Colley was also the original Smash of Demolition until he was replaced by Barry Darsow.