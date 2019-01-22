UFC Star Wants To Date Nikki Bella, Nikki Responds

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, UFC star Henry Cejudo expressed that he’s interested in dating Nikki Bella. Nikki responded to Cejudo in a video and was open to the idea of training with him and going out for drinks.

