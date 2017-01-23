UK Championship Tournament Stars Appearing At WWE Royal Rumble?

In addition to having Kurt Angle pulled from the 5-Star Wrestling event in Scotland this Friday, the company has also had two UK WWE Superstars removed from events.

Both Pete Dunne and United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate have both been removed from appearances. Dunne was has been removed from IPW:UK’s FloSlam iPPV and Bate was removed from a podcast appearance for this upcoming Saturday.

We have been informed that several names from the recent UK Tournament are going to be attending the Royal Rumble this Sunday. Logic is that if the company were to bring in anyone from the UK for The Rumble, it would be Mark Andrews, Dunne and Bate.