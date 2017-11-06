UK Wrestlers In RAW Dark Match, James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch Official, Braun Strowman

– Above is alternate footage from Braun Strowman’s attack on WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel from last week’s RAW.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE RAW in Manchester, England featured WWE UK competitors as Mark Andrews, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated Tyson T-Bone, Joseph Conners and Sam Gradwell.

– We noted earlier how James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch looked to be in the works for this week’s SmackDown as Carmella and Becky had a back & forth on Twitter. That match is now official for SmackDown, as announced in the video below by Cathy Kelley: