Ultimate Deletion Match Airing On Tonight’s Raw?

WWE filmed the Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt Ultimate Deletion match last week at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina. As of this writing, there is no official word whether Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy, King Maxel, and other Broken universe characters will appear during the match.

The Ultimate Deletion match will incorporate elements from similar segments filmed in Impact Wrestling to bridge them over and introduce them to the WWE audience.

It looks like The Ultimate Deletion may air on tonight’s WWE Raw episode. WWE’s official Raw preview article on their website teases the match but Matt made a tweet this afternoon that indicates the match will air tonight. Here is what WWE wrote:

“‘The Ultimate Deletion’ is upon us, and the battleground has been chosen. After “Woken” Matt Hardy invited Bray Wyatt to The Hardy Compound for the final battle in the “Great War,” The Eater of Worlds accepted the challenge via social media. When will “The Ultimate Deletion” transpire? Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!”